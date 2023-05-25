National Sports Day celebrated with enthusiasm

SJAN: Sports Journalists' Association of Nagpur(SJAN) celebrated National Sports Day on the occasion of birth anniversary of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand at university ground on Monday.

A penalty shootout competition was organised on the occasion in which Rahul Thakur of Dainik Bhaskar emerged winner while Ninad Bhonde of Lokmat finished runners up. Paritosh Prananik and Anupam Soni of The Hitavada were the semi finalists. Prof Atmaram Pande of Big Ben Football Club and senior journalist and SJAN founder member Dharmendra Jore distributed the prizes. SJAN president Dr Ram Thakur and secretary Paritosh Pramanik welcomed the guests.

DACSA: Dr Ambedkar College Sports Academy celebrated National Sports Day by organising demo of cricket, tennnis, table tennnis, hockey etc games.

Principal of Jyotiba College of Physical Education (JCPE) Dr Vijay Datakar and Dr Surendra Tiwari were the guets on the occasion.

Vice principal of Dr Ambedkar College Dr Arvind Joshi, Kunal Patil, Dr Deepak Borkar, Prashant Manwatkar, Shailesh Raulkar, Prashant Kantode, Prashant Bambal were also presennt on the occasion.

Vidrbha Hockey Players Associaiton: Ira International School boys and girls teams emerged winners of the Dawn to Dusk One Day Inter-School Hockey Tournament organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyanchand. The tournament was jointly organised by Vidarbha Hockey Players Association and District Sports Office at VHA ground.

In the boys final Ira International defeated School of Scholars by a solitary goal scored by Mohit Rahangdale in the 3rd minute. Earlier in the girls final, Ira beat Kids World by an identical margin. Rutuja Dekate was the scorer.

The event was graced by DSO Pallavi Dhatrak, Darshana Pandit, former VHA President BC Bhartia, Deputy Divisional Commissioner Ravindra Bhelave, NMC Sports Officer Piyush Ambulkar and former corporator Kishor Jichkar.VHPA President Dara Singh, Secretary Gurpreet Singh, Vivek Siriah, Raju Reddy, Satish Fulsunge, DV Talewar, KC Fulsunge, Harish Kapoor and others worked hard for the success of the event.

Vidarbha Women's Hockey Associaitonn: Vidarbha Women Hockey Association, Nagpur, celebrated National Sports Day on the occasion of 117th birth anniversary of Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand at Vidarbha Women Hockey Association ground ( Tiger Gap ground ) Sadar. All the Executive members of VWH Association's attended the function.

NDFA: Nagpur District Football Associaiton celebrated National Sports Day at its Suyog Nagar ground with lot of enthusiasm. NDFA president Haresh Vora, vice president Prof. Atmaram Pande, Kamil Ansari, Sanjay Kathale, Satyanarayan Jerpot, Abdul Latif, KhalidAnsari, Mohammad Mubin, Abid Khan, AB Khan, Adnan Ali, Satyan Kottulwar, Sudhir Ransoor, Rishi Shikre and others were present