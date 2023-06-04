Navniketan in commanding position against Eleven Star

At VCA Jamtha stadium, in response to NCC's first innings total of 328 Eleven Star were bundled out for a paltry 131 in 37.5 overs. Thanks to Suniket Bingewar and Shantanu Chikhale who shared six wickets between them conceding 45 and 26 runs respectively. Following on Eleven Star made 168 for 3. They were still trailing by 29 runs. Sachin Shende was holding the fort on 78 in the company of Aryan Meshram (34).

At Ambedkar College ground, All India Rep[orter (AIR) were trailing by 84 runs. In response to MSSC's first innings totla of 353, AIR in their second innings made 131 losing one wicket. Mayank Jasore was batting on 95 at stumps.

Brief scores ( At close Day 2)

At Jamtha stadium

Navniketan Cricket Club 1st innings: 328 all out in 78 overs

Eleven Star cricket Club 1st innings 131 all out in 37.5 overs (Suniket Bingewar 3/45, Shantanu Chikhale 3/26)

Eleven Star Cricket Club 2nd innings: (following on) 168/3 in 29 overs (Adhyayan Daga 41, Sachin Kumar Shende 78 n.o., Aryan Meshram 34 n.o.)

Eleven Star Cricket Club trail by 29 runs

At Ambedkar College Ground

All India Reporter 1st innings: 138 all out in 40.3 overs

Ministerial Services Sports Club 1st innings 353/9 in 80 overs (Mandar Mahale 137, Aniket Pande 72; Kaustubh Salve 5/134)

All India Reporter 2nd innings: 131/1 in 30 overs (Mayank Jasore 95 batting)

All India Reporter trail by 84 runs