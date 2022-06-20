NBYS-A in QF, SNG & ABC reach pre-QF

The eight-day tournament is being organized by DKM in association with the HRS Hikers.

On the third day of the tournament, NBYS-A defeated Punjabrao Deshmukh Sports Association (PDSA) 38-14. Sahil Choube emerged as the top scorer with eight points for the winners.

In the other league round matches, Shivaji Nagar Gumkhana (SNG) defeated United Basketball Academy (UBA) 50-32 to post their second win and emerge as pool E toppers. With this win SNG qualified for the pre-quarterfinals.

In a pool D encounter Apollo Basketball Club (ABC-A) outplayed Players Basketball Gymkhana (PBG) 49-11 to post their second win and seal their place in the pre-quarterfinal. For the winners, Priyam Chandak scored as many as 22 points.

RESULTS (Day 3)

Police Line (Navneet 19) bt NBYS-B (Adarsh Shwede 11) 44-29 (9-8, 7-7, 14-2, 14-12)

DKM-B (Mohit Tiwari 11, Danish Shivpeth 8) bt SVBP (Sparshit 6) 35-29 (12-8, 9-4, 6-8, 8-9);

NBYS-A (Sahil Choube 8) bt PDSA (Pratik Sani 4) 38-14 (14-5, 9-5, 8-2, 7-2)

SNG (Sumedh Nipane 17) bt UBA (Nihkil 10) 50-32 (10-8, 5-2, 20-10, 15-12)

ABC-A (Priyam Chandak 22) bt PBG (Ashish Tonde 6) 49-11 (12-4, 6-3, 12-4, 19-0)