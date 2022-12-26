NCA beat MSDCA by four wickets

Batting first MSDCA were all out for 92 in 23.3 overs. Only opener Nirmik Charde (13) managed to cross the double digits. For NCA, Divyansh Sahuakar (3 for 12) was the most wicket-takers. He was well supported by Rajveer Bodne and Veer Donode who claimed two wickets each.

In reply, NCA achieved the target by losing six wickets in 18.3 overs. Wicketkeeper-batsman Samarth Nathani who later declared man-of-the-match remained unbeaten on (37, 45b, 5x4). Aryan Rathod (14, 17b, 3x4) too batted well. For MSDCA, Mayur Sharma (4 for 20) and Manav Wakode (2 for 20) were main wicket takers.