NCA emerge U-16 champ

Nagpur, June 11

In an exciting match Nagpur Cricket Academy (NCA) defeated Dr. Ambedkar College Sports Academy (DACSA) by six wickets to win Under-16 Inter Academy Cricket Tournament organised by Vidarbha Cricket Association at VCA Kalamna ground. B

Batting first DACSA were all out for 154 runs in 38.5 overs. Adil Bajaj (42 runs in 49 balls) & Iknoor Singh (42 runs in 48 balls)were main run scorers. For NCA, Malhar Dosi (4/21) was the main wicket taker and he was well supported by Aditya Bhargava (3/10) and Sangram Rathod (2/22)

In an easy chase, the NCA scored 155 for 4 in 33.2 overs. Thanks to Abhishek Kanitkar who scored 76 runs not out with 6 fours and 1 six. Malhar Dosi also batted well and contributed 50 not out.

Scores is Brief:

DACSA: 154 all out in 38.5 overs ( Adi Bajaj 42, Iknoor Singh 42, Saurabh Pal 14, Malhar Dosi 4/21, Aditya Bhargava 3/10, Sangram Rathod 2/22)

NCA: 155/4 in 33.2 overs ( Abhishek Kanitkar 76*, Malhar Dosi 50*, Sparsh Borkar 3/30)

Result:NCA won the match by 6 wickets.