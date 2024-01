NCC, Reshimbagh, AIR, MSSC win

BRIEF SCORES:

At Shree Sports Cricket Academy Ground

All India Reporter 332/9 in 50 overs (Mohit Nachankar 46, Sourabh Thubrikar 99, Vaibhav Chouksey 55)

Lipton Cricket Club 283/9 in 50 overs (Prerit Agrawal 42, Akshay Dullarwar 62; Kaustubh Salve 3/30, Pushpak Gujar 3/55)

Result: All India Reporter won by 49 runs

At Kalamna Ground

Medical Representatives Cricket Club 205 all out in 45.3 overs (Ashish Rathi 79; Sooraj Rai 3/28)

Ministerial Services Sports Club 206/2 in 35.2 overs (Shivam Deshmukh 68, Harshit Bawane 40, Yash Rathod 51 n.o.)

Result: MSSC won by 8 wickets

GROUP B

At Guru Nanak Pharmacy College Ground

Navniketan Cricket Club 153 all out in 35.2 overs (Vedant Dighade 45; Rohit Dattatraya 5/34)

XI Star Cricket Club 106 all out in 20.1 overs (Aryan Meshram 53; Rajsingh Chauhan 5/20, Virendra Patel 3/18)

Result: Navniketan Cricket Club won by 47 runs

At Pandav College Ground

Reshimbagh Gymkhana 261 all out in 49.5 overs (Kedar Jagtap 56, Anupam Toppo 91; Nachiket Parande 4/39, Ashish Jadhav 3/40)

Indian Gymkhana 157 all out in 38.1 overs (Pravin Rokade 4/27, Kashif Anwar 3/44)

Result: Reshimbagh Gymkhana won by 104 runs