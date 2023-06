NCC take lead against MSSC, Sarvate claims four

Navniketan CC captain Akshay Wadkar’s decision to bowl first on winning the toss was vindicated by his bowlers as they shot out MSSC’s star-studded line-up for a mere 94 in 32.2 overs. Vidarbha spinner Aditya Sarvate was the standout performer, claiming four wickets for 16 runs. For MSSC, opener Mandar Mahale top-scored with 39.

In reply, Navniketan lost six wickets for 95 runs in 23.1 overs before Wadkar (56 n.o.) and Tushar Gill (39 n.o.) added 84 runs in an unfinished seventh wicket stand to put MSSC on the back foot.

MSSC have their task cut out as Navniketan CC are 85 runs ahead with four wickets standing.

BRIEF SCORES (At close Day 1)

Ministerial Services Sports Club 1st innings: 94 all out in 32.2 overs (Mandar Mahale 39; Suniket Bingewar 2/22, Abhishek Gupta 2/29, Yash Kadam 2/25, Aditya Sarvate 4/16)

Navniketan Cricket Club 1st innings: 179/6 in 46 overs (Akshay Agarwal 35, Akshay Wadkar batting 56, Tushar Gill batting 39; Sooraj Rai 2/39, Dipesh Parwani 2/ 29)

Navniketan Cricket Club leads by 85 runs