NDAA to give grading to coaches

Nagpur, July 6

The Nagpur District Athletics Association (NDAA) has taken the decision to give the grading to the coaches as per their qualification on the lines of BCCI. By doing so the NDAA has become the first athletics association in the entire state which has introduced this system.

Apart from it, the NDAA has also introduced a players transfer system on the lines of football.

The secretary of NDAA Dr Sharad Suryaanshi has claimed that NDAA is the only association in the country which has decided to introduce both systems for the benefit of athletes. The decision was taken during an annual general body meeting of the association.

During the meeting it was decided that players can change their clubs but with the mutual consent of coaches. Even after changing the club the player will have to wait a year for a new club membership. In addition, registration of athletics coaches has been made mandatory. Apart from this, the grading of coaches will be determined. A three-member committee has been formed for this and the grading of coaches will be done soon. A medical panel is set up for the athletes on behalf of NDAA.It was suggested that the coaches should contact the panel regarding any injuries to the players as well as the diet of the players.

Earlier Ramchandra Wani presented the performance of the association for the year 2021-22 through a power point presentation

President of the association Gurudev Nagarale, secretary Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi, treasurer Dr. Sanjay Chaudhary, vice president Nagesh Sahare, chairman Umesh Naidu, Senior joint secretary Ramchandra Vani, Archana Kottewar , coaches Ravindra Tong, Jitendra Ghordadekar, Gajanan Thakre, Harendra Thakre, Manoj Pudke, Nishant Dehria, Umakant Sagole, Srinivas, Kamlesh Hinge, Sayali Waghmare, Anil Bhore, Manoj Yadav, Ganesh Vani, Akshay Pal etc. were present as special invitees.