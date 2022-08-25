NDFA to punish players for playing in unauthorised leagues

Nagpur, Aug 25

Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) in its executive committee meeting held on Thursday has decided to take strict action against those players who played in unauthorised football leagues. As per press release issued by NDFA, all the clubs should enquire within a week and file a report which players have played in unauthorised tournaments in and out of Nagpur district.

Those players who are guilty should be removed from CRS in state. AIFF and should not be registered in the association

The Under-19 or Under- 20 players should be given a strict warning. The below 20 years players in elite and super division can be registered in the team after giving them warning. Below22 players of senior division can be registered by the club in the team after giving them warning.

As per sources, number of players were found playing in the recently held Aai KusumSahareMemorial Football Tournament at Reshimbagh. Since the tournament was not recognised by NDFA, the district body has decided to take strict action against them.