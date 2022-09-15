NDUHA tournaments from Oct

The NDUHA has been granted affiliation recently by the Hockey Maharashtra (HM) and Hockey Maharashtra authorised NDUHA to manage hockey activities for men and women in Nagpur district.

In accordance with approval given by the HM to NDUHA, executive committee members meeting of NDUHA was held at n MLA Hostel, Civil lines, Nagpur. Keeping in view that now NDUHA is the sole authority in Nagpur district to conduct all activities related to hockey.

In the executive committee meeting, it has been unanimously decided to organize league matches of schools, colleges, club and institutions from the month of October onwards. The NDUHA has asked all the schools/ colleges/ clubs & institutions to affiliate and registered their men and women hockey teams with NDUHA on or before ( Friday ) September 30. Forms for annual affiliation & players registration and entry in league hockey tournament for year 22-23 will be available with joint secretary Pramod jain. Last date of entry is September 30. After completion of entry procedure, dates of tournaments will be announced by NDUHA.

Riyazuddin Kazi (School Division), Prof. Kunal Patil (College Division) and Rajesh Bihari (Institutions) and Pramod Jain (Clubs) will be in charge.

NDUHA executive committee

Patron - MLC Parinay Fuke, President: Pramod Thakre, Senior Vice {resident: Mamta Trivedi, Vice Presidents: Shoaib Parvez, Altaf Ahmed, Subhash Chander and Dr Vijay Tembhurne. Secretary: Parvez Qureshi, Joint secretary: Pramod Jain, Treasurer: Anil Daral, Assistant Treasurer: Riyazuddin Kazi, Members: Javed Rana, Prof. Kunal Patil, Adv Vandana Rao, Trunali Dhamankar, Devesh Swami, Ramesh Mandal and Irshad Khan.