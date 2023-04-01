Dhaliwal inaugurated the conference in the presence of patron of SPAI Prof. M.L. Kamlesh, president of SPAI Prof. Dilip Dhuriya, Prof. Jolly Roy, former principal of IDCPE Dr. Anil Karwande, principal of Dr Ambedkar College Dr. B.A. Mehere and vice principal Dr Arvind Joshi. Bhadant Arya Nagarjun Shurai Sasai presided over the function.

Speaking further Dhaliwal emphasised on the facet that identification of the talent should necessarily be done at a very early age he stressed on the need that promotion of talent required proper training facilities and devotion of time he further stated that there is need for indianisation of sports psychology.

Prof. Dilip Dhuriya in his address firstly congratulated the principal of the college for taking up such a challenging issue as a subject of the conference, while Prof. M.L. Kamlesh spoke about the role of SPAI and emphasised the need of understanding the purpose of sport psychology in context of

Indian sports. Prof. Jolly Roy delivered the key - note address on the subject “Sports Support – Am I doing right” which was full of concern for the present day system of sports in the contrary, she said that an extensive infrastructure is required to bring out the quality of sports to the fore in the contrary and the system of selection in sports has to be made objectively transparent at the national level she further stated that the player has to be converted into a personality who ought to be emotional, spiritual, mentally balanced, physically fit & philosophically sound for better performance. Prof. Preeti Singh conducted the proceeding while Priyanka Soitkar proposed vote of thanks of the inaugural function.