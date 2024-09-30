Neha bags gold in national athletics

A member of Future Athleitcs and Sports Academy Naha Dabale clocked 1.00.77 seconds to win silver. Karnataka's Dikshita Ramna won gold medal whereas West Bengal's Moumi Jana secured bronze. One month back she recorded the best timing of 59.07 seconds during Senior National Athletics Championship finals. At that time she finished fifth in the nationals. She regularly practices under the guidance of Dr Brijmohan Rawat at the Divisional Sports Complex synthetic track. Nagpur's another athlete Mitali Bhoyar finished seventh in 5000 m race, informs NDAA secretary Dr Sharad Suryawanshi.