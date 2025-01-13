Neha, Praveenwin gold medals

In the 400m hurdles race, Neha Dhabale won first place by clocking 1:03:68 minutes. Pournima Uike of Lakshamedh Foundation came second with a time of 1:12:89 minutes and Asmita Chaudhary (1:28:49 minutes) finished third .

Praveen Rathod won the 400m hurdles race for the under-18 boys. Praveen completed the target in 58.77 seconds and won the gold medal. It was a very tight race for the second position. Rahul Raut of Lakshamedh Foundation finished second in 1:00.04 minutes, while Devank Madavi of Rising Sprinter Club had to settle for third place with a time of 1:00.05 minutes.

Results

U-18 boys high jump: Rehan Patait (Krida Prabodhini) 1.80 mts., Alhad Raut (R.S. Mundle English School) 1.65 mtr., Kartik Petkar (HTKBS Hingna) 1.60 mts.

U-16 girls high jump: Purva Lothe (Laxmedh Foundation) 1.45m, Nandani Kodwale (Eklavya Athletics Club) 1.42m, Astha Dhudhakare (Veer National Sports) 1.33m.

U-18 girls 400 m hurdles: Shreya Ithape 1.09 min., Mohini Buradkar (Gurukul Academy) 1.26 min., Rituja Madavi (University) 1.27 min.

