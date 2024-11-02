Neha, Riddhi, Ayhushi shine

At WCL ground, Team 'B' defeated Team 'F' by 23 runs. Batting first 'B' scored 128 for five in 20 overs. Snehal Maniyar and Grishma Tatte contributed 35 runs each while Disha Kasat scored 26. For Team F, Shreya Lanjewar took three wickets. In reply, Team F were restricted to 105 for 5. Thanks to Neha Barbade who bowled well and claimed three wickets for 15 runs. For Team 'F'; Sanskruti Sant (32) and Janhavi Gohane (24 not out) were main scorers.

At SB City ground, Team 'A' pipped Team 'E' by four runs. Batting first Team 'A' riding on Riddhi Naik's 47 runs scored 109 for 8. For Team 'E', Avni Mahajan, Rashmi Sinhn and Nupur Kohale shared six wickets between them. In reply, Team 'D', missed the target by just four runs. They made 105 for 6 in 20 overs. Shraddha Nabira (40) tried her best but in vain. At Citi Gymkhana Ground Team G recorded a wicket win over Team C. Batting fistt Team C scored 127 for 7 in 20 overs. Tanvi Mendhe top scored with 33. For Team 'G', Aditi Bante (2 for 22) and Ayushi Thakre (1 for 14) were main wicket takers.

In reply, Team G achieved the target losing four wickets. Thanks to Ankita Bhongade who played match-winning knock of 48 runs. Ayushi Thakre (18) also batted well.

Brief scores

At WCL Ground

Team B: 128/5 in 20 overs (Snehal Maniyar 35, Grishma Tatte 35 n.o, Disha Kasat 26; Shreya Lanjewar 3/23)

Team F: 105/5 in 20 overs (Sanskruti Sant 32, Janhvi Gophane 24 n.o.; Neha Barbade 3/16)

Result: Team B won by 23 runs

Player of the Match: Neha Barbade

At SB City College Ground

Team A: 109/8 in 20 overs (Riddhi Naik 47; Avni Mahajan 2/8, Rashmi Singh 2/17, Nupur Kohale 2/20)

Team E: 105/6 in 20 overs (Shraddha Nabira 40; Aditi Palandurkar 2/10, Trupti Lodhe 2/14)

Result: Team A won by 4 runs

Player of the Match: Riddhi Naik

At Citi Gymkhana Ground

Team C: 127/7 in 20 overs (Tanvi Mendhe 33; Aditi Bante 2/22, Aayushi Thakre 1/14)

Team G: 123/4 in 17.3 overs (Ankita Bhongade 48 n.o., Ayushi Thakre 18; Vedanti Selodkar 2/17)

Result: Team G won by 6 wickets

Player of the Match: Ayushi Thakre