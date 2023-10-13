Nehal-Ananya runnes-up

In the enthralling finals, unseeded Nehal & Ananya who were in supreme touch won the first game without much sweat with score of 21-10. However, in the second game thethird seeded pair of Hetal Vishwakarma and Siya Singh had a different game plan and raced to huge of 19-12. Ananya and Nehal fought back but lost the game on 21-19. The 3 rd and deciding game saw Nehal & Ananya attacking and defending seamlessly. However Hetal & Siya equally retrieved every shuttle as such spectators were delighted to see energy sapping long rallies wherein both the pairs battled out for each and every point till the end. With the game extending to deuce the city pair of Nehal & Ananya who are coached by International player Kiran V Makode, had a big chance to win the maiden state title but it ended in anticlimax as they were finally outplayed by Hetal & Siya with the score of 23-21.