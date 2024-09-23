Nehal eyeing double crown, Pillai shocks Nawale

In the women's singles semis, Nehal got the better of Ditisha Somkuwar 21-8, 21-16 in straight two games. In the final she will take on Mugdha Sawatkar who toppled Bhumi Lalka 21-16, 21-15 . Nehal also stormed into doubles final. Pairing with Ananya Durugkar she defeated Janvi Kaishalwar and Vaidehi Gokhe 21-17, 21-11.

In a major upset, Jeeva Pillai shocked better rated Gandhar Nawale 21-17, 16-21, 21-19 in a nail biting encounter. In other matches, top seed Nabeel Ahmed eliminated Harshit Nerkar 21-17, 21-14 whereas Adityasingh Chouhan got the better of Sanidhya Khandare 21-15, 21-1. ; Chunharmeet Sokhi entered the semis defeating Shashank Kulal 15-21, 21-13, 21-13.

In the Under-19 girls semis , Kshitija Yaul entered the final defeating Sanvi Khot 21-3, 21-0.. In the final she will play Prisha Titare who defeated Chinmayi Dapurkar 21-13, 21-3.

Results

Women singles SF: Nehal Gosavi (NGP) bt Ditisha Somkuwar (NGP) 21-8, 21-16; Mugdha Sawarkar (NGP) bt Bhumi Lalka (NGP) 21-16, 21-15 .

Men's singles QF: Nabeel Ahmed (NGP) bt Harshit Nerkar (NGP) 21-17, 21-14; Adityasingh Chouhan (NGP) bt Sanidhya Khandare (NGP) 21-15, 21-19 ; Chunharmeet Sokhi (NGP) bt Shashank Kulal (NGP) 15-21, 21-13, 21-13 ; Jeeva Pillai (NGP) bt Gandhar Nawale (NGP) 21-17, 16-21, 21-19

Men's doubles QF: Gaurav Rege and Hriday Deshmukh (NGP) bt Ameya Bansod and Ankit Rathi (NGP) 21-10, 22-20; Aaryan Sadhankar and Jeeva Pillai (NGP) bt Aashish Rajput and Jatin Singh Parmar (NGP) 21-13, 21-16 ; Sourabh Kerhalkar and Vedit Chokhani (NGP) bt Malhar Joshi and Sanvik Chaudhari (NGP) 15-21, 21-14, 21-12; Devesh Jena and Shashank Kulal (NGP) bt Akshad Vitonde and Rohan Singh (NGP) 21-8, 21-18 .

Women's doubles semis: Ananya Durugkar and Nehal Gosavi (NGP) bt Janvi Kaishalwar and Vaidehi Gokhe (NGP) 21-17, 21-11 ; Manisha Bhawatkar and Manjiri Dhok (NGP) bt Gauri Moroney and Tejaswi Harkar (NGP) 21-14, 21-11.

U-19 girls semis: Kshitija Yaul (NGP) bt Sanvi Khot (NGP) 21-3, 21-0; Prisha Titare (NGP) bt Chinmayi Dapurkar (NGP) 21-13, 21-3 .