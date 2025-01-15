'Never ran after post'

While talking to Lokmat Times he said that GJC is working under the union Ministry of Commerce. This post is for two years. Our demand is that an independent ministry and efficiency committee should be formed for the jewellery sector in India. There should be a nodal officer in the committee. The organisation has 20 members and 3 nominated members.

Rokde said that 'GJC' organises 15 programmes for the jewelry sector throughout the year. Brainstorming programs are held on how to get the traders out of difficult situations. Gen-Nex is organised to attract the young generation towards this business.,

He said that our focus will be on empowering women by increasing their participation in the jewellery sector. For this, networking will be expanded. Customers are not allowed to buy gold jewellery on EMI. This will be discussed with the Commerce Ministry. 75 percent of the total jewellery sold in the world is made in India. We want people from abroad to come to India to buy jewellery. Rajesh Rokde said that he will try to elevate the image of GJC during his two-year tenure.