Nilesh, Pratima, Rashmi win titles

Nagpur, May15

Nilesh Hinge, Pratima Bonde and Rashmi Manohare triumphed in their respective cateogries in the Bench Press Powerlifting Competition being organised under Khasdar Krida Mahotsav on Sunday.

Central Nagpur MLA Vikas Kumbhare inaugurated the competition. The event was presided over by former mayor and Sandip Joshi.

President of Stree Shikshan Sanstha Ravindra Fadnavis, Nagpur City BJP vice President Bandu Raut, Central Nagpur general secretary Dr. Vinayak Dehankar, Secretary of Vidarbha Olympic Association Shrikant Warankar, secretary of Vidarbha Powerlifting Association Sachin Mathane, social worker Shrikant Deshpande, Vijay Ghate, Dr. Vivek Avsare, Sudhir Abhyankar, Dinesh Chawre, Anil Gurnule, Parag Pathak, Laxmikant Meshram, Anand Dabre, Sandeep Mohanto, Akhilesh Pandey, Mahesh Savarkar and others. were present. During the tournament, MLA Mohan Mate visited the venue and interacted with the players and encouraged them.

Results

59 kg men: Nilesh Hinge (122.5 kg), Rupesh Nandanwar (90 kg), Vipul Raj (80 kg).

52 kg women weight group: Pratima Bonde (72.5 kg), Pallavi Kayare (50 kg), Anshita Manohare (45 kg). 63 kg women: Rashmi Manohare (55 kg), Sonia Sarote (47.5 kg), Rakhi Wankhede (47.5 kg).