NKM men, HTKB women overall champs

Nagpur, May21

Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal (NKM) men claimed the general championship while the women from Hingna Taluka Krida Va Bahuuddeshiya Sanstha emerged champions in the athletics event during the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav at the synthetic track of Divisional Sports Complex in Mankapur.

Top three winners in each group won the trophies in which NKM won eight, HTKBS won six, Future Athletics four while Track Star Athletics Club, BKCP won three.

On the last day of the competition NKM’s Prutha Godbole won gold medal in 300 metres race with a timing of 46.54 seconds; Ruchita Raut finished second while Ananya Mangar finished third.

President of Krida Bharti Prasad Mahankar gave away the prizes. Sopandev Pise, Vijay Munishwar, Sharad Suryawanshi and others were also present.

Team Championship: Boys: U-12: HTKBS, Track Star, NKM. U-14: Golden Star, Future Athletics, RS Mundle. U-16: BKCP, RS Mundle, NKM. U-18: Future Athletics, Om Sai Sporting, HTKBS. Men: NKM, Track Star, Om Sai.

Girls: U-12: BKCP, Future Athletics, NKM. U-14: Future Athletics, HTKBS, NKM. U-16: NKM, HTKBS, Shakuntala Foundation. U-18: NKM, HTKBS, Khelo India. Women: HTKBS, Track Star, BKCP.