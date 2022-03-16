Nobel FC thrash Bezanbagh 8-0

Manoj Gudhiya (6th and 67th min), Geet Harenkhede (16th and 80th min), and Mohit Mandaykar (69th and 75th min) scored two goals each for Nobel FC. AkshayPethkar (8th min) was another goal scorer. Khalid scored own goal in the 20th minute.

In another match, Bisramundla FC downed AAI Foundation 3-0. Sunny Mishra (24th min), Oman Kathaute (40th min), Tushar Neware (54th min) scored one goal each.

Continuing their winning streak , Al Aziz defeated Eagle Fc 3-0. Thank to

Mujahid Jamal (25th min), Kashif jamal (42nd min) and Chetan( 46th min) who scored one goal each.