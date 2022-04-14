Now, cement a just one click away

Nagpur, April 14

Now even cement is just one click away for the customers. Thanks to Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, a leading Indian cement major and a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited has launched its innovative consumer app 'Dalmia Unload' for the first time in the country in Nagpur city.

Addressing media persons executive director of DCBL Hakimuddin Ali said, “ The basic idea behind this concept is to provide the customers new and faster ways to select and purchase its quality cement. Customers will now be able to directly connect with DBCL and receive better deals, faster delivery and maximum discounts. The app also ensures efficient and seamless delivery with its Direct to Home feature”.

Ali said with the launch of this app now small builders and independent home builders will also be able to make a better-informed decision that meets their building needs, added benefits and much-needed expert technical support. Ali said no unloading charges will be applied to those customers who will purchase the cement thru app.

Director (sales) Rajesh Khanna said, “ We are confident that this dynamic app will enable our buyer community to quickly and easily select products with minimum time and effort. Moreover, we see our Direct to Home delivery mechanism enhancing the customer experience through features like scheduling, staggers scheduling for big orders, free technical van and many such customer-friendly services”, he said.

With a growing capacity, currently pegged at 35.9 MnT, Dalmia Cement is the fourth largest cement manufacturing group in India by installed capacity. Spread across 10 states and 14 manufacturing units, the company is a category leader in super-specialty cement used for oil well, railway sleepers and airstrips and is the country's largest producer of Portland Slag Cement (PSC)