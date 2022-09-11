NRR holds Run with Comrades

Nagpur, Sept 11

Nagpur Runners and Riders (NRR)) organised a short 10-km run with Nagpur’s Comrades Ultra Marathon finishers to create awareness and a sense of health and fitness amongst Nagpurians.

Vaibhav Andhare, Amit Thatte, Kalyani Satija, Rajat Nagpal, all four Comrades finishers from Nagpur participated in the run. A Short discussion followed by question answer session with the ultra athletes followed the finish of the run. All four runners shared their experience of the run and gave useful and important inputs about how to train for the Comrades Marathon and the strict day to day and diet regime to be followed to successfully run and finish the event.

NRR has been regularly organising such short runs and holding online seminars to educate the citizens about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle and running and cycling.

Ashish Agrawal, Mitesh Rambhia, Sandeep Maheshwari, Pushpesh Saini, Pradeep Singh, Salil Ilme, Aniket Shegaonkar, Mukul Binde, Amresh Kumar, Binita Kumari, Vidula Jain, Sunny Adwani, Baljeet Juneja and many runners and citizens participated in the run.

For more details interested can contact Mitesh Rambhia (9860565870), Ashish Agrawal (9372378767) and Sandeep Maheshwari ( 9370189159)