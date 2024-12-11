NSA to compete in State Youth League
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 11, 2024 09:05 PM2024-12-11T21:05:02+5:302024-12-11T21:05:02+5:30
NSA Nagpur will compete in Under-13 category. The matches are scheduled to begin on December 14 . This league represents an important step for our young players as they strive to showcase their skills on a larger platform and aim for national recognition. With unwavering commitment and a strong focus on youth development, NSA Nagpur is excited to take on this challenge and make Nagpur proud.