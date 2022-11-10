NU hoopsters win fourth match

Continuing their winning streak RTM Nagpur University women's basketball team members won four consecutive matches in the ongoing West ZoneInter-University Basketball Championship at Indore.

In the third match, NU women defeated Bhopal 59-38 and scored a hat trick. In the fourth match, Nagpur team beat Symbiosis University of Pune by 66-44. points Thanks to Devshree Ambegavankar who scored highest 24 points while Smriti Iyer contributed 17 Nagpur University will play qualifying match against Gwalior's LNIPE on Thursday.