NU hoopsters win fourth match
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 10, 2022 04:15 PM 2022-11-10T16:15:28+5:30 2022-11-10T16:15:28+5:30
Continuing their winning streak RTM Nagpur University women's basketball team members won four consecutive matches in the ongoing West ...
Continuing their winning streak RTM Nagpur University women's basketball team members won four consecutive matches in the ongoing West ZoneInter-University Basketball Championship at Indore.
In the third match, NU women defeated Bhopal 59-38 and scored a hat trick. In the fourth match, Nagpur team beat Symbiosis University of Pune by 66-44. points Thanks to Devshree Ambegavankar who scored highest 24 points while Smriti Iyer contributed 17 Nagpur University will play qualifying match against Gwalior's LNIPE on Thursday.Open in app