NU may host State Krida Mahotsav in Nov-Dec

If all goes well, the RTM Nagpur University will host State Inter-University Krida Mahotsav (earlier known as Ashwamedh) in November-December to mark centenary year. In this regard the director of the Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur university Dr Sharad Suryawanshi attended a meeting at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

In Krida Mahotsav all the universities in the state participate. RTMNU had hosted the event earlier on two occasions. This time during its centenary celebrations the university has shown interest in hosting the event again.

Generally it has events including kabaddi, kho-kho, basketball, volleyball and athletics but this time some more events like table tennis, badminton and football will be included. Suryawanshi told Lokmat Times, “Actually we are not getting Krida Mahotsav on rotation basis but we have demanded it as a special case to mark the centenary. I am confident RTMNU will be allotted this event.”

Last year also RTMNU had shown its interest but their request was turned down and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Aurangabad University hosted the fest. About infrastructure for the event, Suryawanshi said, “RTMNU has all the infrastructure available for hosting the event. Our state-of-the-art synthetic athletics track and football ground are ready. We have Subhedar hall to host badminton and other indoor events. Infrastructure is not a problem.”

It is learnt Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (BATU) Raigad is also interested in hosting the event this year.

Synthetic track complete, likely to be opened in a fortnight

The work of state-of-the-art synthetic athletics track of the university at its Ravi Nagar sports complex is completed and it is likely to be opened within a fortnight.

Dr Suryawanshi said, “The work of the track is completed and the formal inauguration will take place soon. Our athletes had a feel of this track and they ran on it. We have received certificate of approval from a technical official. We are trying to invite some sportsperson for the inauguration of Rs 10.60 crore eight lane track.”

After the one at divisional sports complex, Mankapur, RTMNU's track will be the second synthetic track in the city. The track has all facilities like water tank for steeplechase, two jumping pits for high and triple jump outside the track, fencing surrounding the track, football ground with grass surface, cage for hammer throw and discus throw, floodlights for day/night competitions.