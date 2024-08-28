NU water polo team declared

Team

Abhishek Lokhare (IDCPE), Vedant Yerne (Hislop College), Jayant Duble (Jyotiba College of Physical Education), Shantanu Kholkute (Sarvoday College) Harshal Ambagade, Suyog Nikute, Pushpak Lande and Arjun Bhonsale (all MM Science College), Prabhat Uikey (Vasantrai RNaik Institute), Shantanu Bhokre and AP Aman (PGTD), Stand-byes: Tanmay Jagtap (Nagpur Sharirik Shikshan Mahavidyalaya), Sarvadnya Chamar (MM Science College), Kanshi Mate (Dr Ambedkar College), Coach: Amol Raipurkar. Manager: Prakash Makde.