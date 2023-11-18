NU women qualify for all India meet

In the competition , Nagpur women's team confirmed their claim for the All India Inter-University Tournament by defeating Bhavananagar team 23/17 in the qualifiers. In the match Poonam Kadave top scored with ten goals. Aarti Umke(5), N. Manisha (3), Karishma Dhurve (3 ) and Heena Saifi (2) also played well. Apart from them, goalkeepers Prachi Hadke and Kajal Badole showed strong performances.

Apart from this, Nagpur University's men's and women's team has secured the sixth position in the All India Inter-University Yogasana Competition held at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar. Both the teams of Nagpur University have qualified for the Khelo India Inter-University Tournament.