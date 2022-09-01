One can choose sports as career: Dhatrak

Nagpur, Sept 1

Taywade College felicitated players on the occasion of National Sports Day and a seminar was also

organised for the students on the topic 'Career in Sports' .

DSO Pallavi Dhatrak was the chief guest on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion she said that now a days one can choose sports as a career since there are many choices for the players. Director of Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr. Sharad Suryawanshi was the guest of honour. Dr. Babanrao Taywade chaired the function and he said hardwork is necessary for the players to achieve there goals . On this occasion of National Sports Day all the player were felicitated by the hands of Dr. Babanrao Taywade, Dr. Sharad Suryawanshi, Pallavi Dhatrak, Principal Dr. Sharayu Taywade and Adv. Shantanu Taywade. Those who were honoured include Rishika Bodele , Poonam Kadav , Karishma Dhurve, Prachi Hadke , Aman Khiche , Arpita Jalandhar, Prachi Gadgilwar , Aryan Banerjee , Aishwarya Dongre , Isha Ganvir , Lalit Dhariwal , Priya Thakre , Sana Sheikh , Tulsi Choudhari , Runali Nindekar , Piyush Bokre, and Pradip Yadav. Dr. Komal Thakre conducted the proceedings. Dr. Sunil Bhotmange introduced the guests and Dr. Gajanan Polanwar proposed a vote of thanks.