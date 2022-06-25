Orange City blank Ansari 2-0

Nagpur, Orange City blanked Ansar FC 2-0 in the ongoing JSW First Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Suyog Nagar ground, here on Saturday.

Orange City were leading by 1-0 in the first half. in the 24th minute, Manojit Bhattacharya put them in the leading position . After a change of ends, Harkaran Sahote increased the lead 2-0. Ansari forwards too made some good moves to score but Orange City defenders thwarted their attempts.

During the proceedings, Hempratap Singh (74th min) and Himanshu Raut (88th min) were cautioned for their rough tackle.

In another match, Amma FC defeated Sultan FC 1-0. After playing a barren first half, Roman Chaudhary scored an all -important goal in the 59th minute.