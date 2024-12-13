Paradise Silk Festival draws huge crowd

Bringing together the country’s rich silk heritage, the festival showcases a wide range of exquisite silk creations. Bihar’s organic Tassar silk sarees and Tamil Nadu’s Kanjeevaram sarees have been crowd favorites. Karnataka’s Arini silk, Andhra Pradesh’s Uppada and Pochampalli sarees, and Odisha’s Sambalpuri handloom products have also been major attractions. Visitors are equally drawn to Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknowi Chikan and Jamdani sarees, Madhya Pradesh’s Maheshwari and Chanderi sarees, and West Bengal’s artistic Baluchari and Kantha sarees.

The festival also highlights exclusive silk offerings from Jammu and Kashmir, including Chinon silk and Pashmina shawls, as well as Rajasthan’s Kota silk and Bandhani dress materials. Each product reflects the craftsmanship and traditions of its region, making the event a treasure trove for those looking to add timeless elegance to their wardrobes.