Patil, Khune record easy victories

While Sachin got the better of Chaitanya 7-1. Rohan Khune, who is among the regulars in the circuit, defeated Gopal Tawani 7-0. With this win, Khune has booked the prequarterfinal berth. Khune, who got bye both his earlier rounds, is among the first to book the last-16 stage berth in the tournament being played at Seminary Hills-based court.

Third seed Rohan Chhabra eased past Abhishek Shelarka 7-2 with convincing victory. With this win, he has booked his round 3 berth. One of the players to watch out for, Ashraf Ali, had to deal with a bit of resistance from Sagar Thuteja in the second round. However the former prevailed over Sagar 7-3 to advance.