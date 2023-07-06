'Pay attention to garbage, drinking water, roads'

The morcha was taken out under the leadership of Congress city president, MLA Vikas Thakre, MLC Adv. Abhijeet Wanjari, Girish Pandav, Sanjay Mahakalkar, Kamlesh Samarth, Prashant Dhawad, Milind Dupare, Raman Paigwar, Sanjay Saraikar, Dr. Gajraj Hatewar, Pvt. Dinesh Banabakode, Vivek Nikose and others wee also participated. The office bearers reached in front of the municipal commissioner's room in large number to press their demands. Vikas Thakre said that a drain was dug for the pipeline but the debris was not removed due to which the traffic is badly affected. Following it the accidents are also happening. He further alleged that officials do not take cognizance of complaints. The administration has appointed an agency to collect solid waste.but the city's garbage is piling up. This is affecting the health of the people. Adequate water supply is not being done through OCW. Municipal Corporation is only blacklisting the agencies but there is no concrete action. Sneha Nikose, Dr. Sudhir Aghav, Rajesh Paunikar, Gopal Pattam, Motiram Mohadikar, Pankaj Nighot, Pankaj Thorat, Rambhau Kalambe, Irshad Malik, Devendra Rotele, Praveen Gavre, Mahesh Shrivas, Ajay Godbole, Jagdish Gamay, Rajesh Kumbhalkar, Chandrakant participated in the agiation.

Worker in police custody

During the agitation, the workers tried to enter the commissioner's office while raising slogans. During this the police used force. Workers including Ashish Dixit, Lankesh Uke, Raj Khatri, Rizwan Rumvi, Nayan Tardkar were also taken into custody.

