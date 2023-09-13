PBG, UBA, NASA, SKS complete QF line-up

The seven-day tournament is organised by Dharampeth Krida Mandal under the aegis of Nagpur District Basketball Association (NDBA).

On the fourth and last day of the league round , NASA-A defeated Navyuwak Krida Mandal (NKM) in an exciting clash 38-20. With this 18-point victory, NASA won their second successive game and emerged as the pool F toppers to qualify for the quarterfinals where they will face the challenge of Nutan Bharat Yuwak Sangh (NBYS). For the winners, Vidhi Gatlewar (10) and Swara Kesare (9) played well while NKM’s Sparshika Gat and Mitali Kohale netted identical 10 points.

Earlier, UBA made light work of the second teams from Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana (SNG-B) by as many as 28 points (36-8). Samija Korde too scored for the winners with 14 points and Saloni Neware (8) played well for UBA. With this win UBA emerged as the pool D toppers to meet PBG in the quarterfinals.

In the third match of the day, PBG outclassed NASA-B by 24 points (29-5). For the winners, Priya Dhapodkar (8) and Aasawari Hajare (7) did all the scoring.

Earlier on Tuesday night, SKS got the better of third team of hosts Dharampeth Krida Mandal (DKM-C) 23-6. In the last league game of the tournament, SKS outclassed Apollo Basketball Club (ABC) 10-4.

RESULTS

NASA (Vidhi Gatlewar 10, Swara Kesare 9) bt NKM (Sparshika Gat 10, Mitali Kohale 10) 38-20 (7-6, 12-6, 15-2, 4-6);

SKS (Devika Thakre 12) bt DKM-C (Vaidehi Yelne 2) 23-6 (10-0, 0-6, 5-0, 8-0);

PBG (Priya Dhapodkar 8, Asawari Hajare 7) bt NASA-B (Mahi Bambalkar 3) 29-5 (8-0, 7-0, 4-3, 10-2); UBA (Samija Korde 14, Saloni Neware 8) bt SNG-B (Arya Dagwar 4) 36-8 (10-3, 7-0, 9-2, 10-3); Phoenix (Shravani Salvikar 6) bt PLSC (Adwaita Wankhede 4) 16-8 (10-0, 6-0, 0-0, 0-6); SKS (Devika Thakre 4) bt ABC (Renuka Atkare 2) 10-4 (8-0, 0-2, 0-0, 2-2)