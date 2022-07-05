People of Nagpur have always given me love: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis (Devendra) after taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister in the new government arrived in Nagpur today. A large number of BJP workers were present at the Nagpur airport to welcome Fadnavis. In various parts of the city, preparations have been made for the reception of Fadnavis Devendra Fadnavis and strict security has been put in place by the police. "People of Nagpur have always given me love and elected me five times. Today I have come to Nagpur for the first time after becoming deputy chief minister. I express my gratitude to the people who have come to show their love for me" Fadnavis said.

Meanwhile, BJP office bearers and activists believed that Fadnavis would be the next Chief Minister after the change of power in the state. In fact, due to political games, the expectations of the party workers were dashed and Fadnavis had to take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. After this, hoardings in support of Fadnavis were put up in various places.