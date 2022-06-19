Phoenix outplay GKM to enter pre-QF

NAgpur, June 19

Tanuk Gurnule and Manav Mahalle combined well to share 24 points as Phoenix-A defeated Gurudeo Nagar Krida Mandal (GKM) 47-30 on Day 2 of the inter-club senior men’s basketball championship on Sunday.

The tournament is organised by Dharampeth Krida Mandal (DKM) in association with the HRS Hikers at their Shankar nagar courts.

While Tanuk top scored with 16 points, Manav contributed 8 points as Phoenix confirmed their pre-quarterfinal berth.

RESULTS (Day 2)

Phoenix (Tanuk Gurnule 16, Manav Mahalle 8) bt GKM (Yashasvi Yadav 15) 47-30 (13-13, 6-8, 13-5 15-4);

NASA (Vallabh Trivedi 15) bt Police Line (Abhishek Singh 8) 55-36 (19-12, 17-8, 5-10, 14-6);

NKM (Himanshu Shende 15, Shubham Lanjewar 12) bt SVBP (Sparshit 7) 37-27 (9-1, 6-8, 6-9, 16-9);

SNG (Siddhesh Kulkarni 10, Sumedh Nipane 7) bt ABC-B (Vedant Deshmukh 7) 35-10 (4-0, 8-5, 12-1, 11-4);