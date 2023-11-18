Play fearlessly: Jitesh to Team India

Explosive wicket-keeper batsman Jitesh Sharma who recently made India debut during Asian Games in China has asked the Indian team members to play fearlessly in the ICC World Cup final to be played against five-time champions Australia on Sunday at Ahmadabad.

While talking to Lokmat Times ahead of his practice session at Nagpur Cricket Academy (NCA) Jitesh who is likely to be selected in the Indian team for the five-match T-20 series against Australia said, “ Indian team should play fearlessly against Australia. Without thinking much about final, they should play just like a league game”.

Asked about the challenges before Team India in the final, Jitesh who plays for Punjab Kings in cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) said, “ The lower order of Australia would be a little bit concern for the Indian team but overall I think it will be a good game. Our team looks very balanced.”

Jitesh said so far Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer have exceptionally played well in partnership and the same performance is expected from them in the final. “ I have also expectations from captain Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja to deliver their best in the final”.

Noted coach Madhav Bakre said, “ Personally speaking, India should not face any problem in lifting the trophy. Considering past records, people had given an edge to New Zealand in the semi-final but we convincingly won the match. As far as Australians are concerned, they made great comeback after losing two matches. We cant' take them lightly. Our batting and bowling is equally sound. We have six batsmen who can play in any situation and win the matches for us”.

Another coach Mohan Sambre said both India and Australia have equal skills. The opening burst of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood in the semi-final against South Africa was outstanding. We need to be careful about it. Rohit will have to play an attacking game in the power play because it will give further advantage to the team”. Meanwhile, budding cricketers have given best wishes to the team India.

