Potbhare, Samiksha, Harshal, Kashiash race to glory

Nagpur, July 20

Sujal Potbhare of Black Bird Flayers, Fitness Club’s Samiksha Patne, Harshal Joge (Om Sai Sporting 0and Kashish bhagat ( Mahatma Gandhi English Medium High School, Wanadongri0 triumphed in their respective categories on the second and final day of the Nagpur District Athletics Association (NDAA) organised district championship and selection trials for boys and girls at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur on Wednesday.

In the U-18 800 m run run for boys, Potbhare (2.05.89 sec) was followed by Tushal Thakre of PWS Sports Academy (2.11.49 sec) and Raj Titarmare of Right Track Athletic & Fitness Club Wanadongri (2.18.44 sec) at the second and third spots respectively.

In the same age group for girls, Patne was ahead of HTKBS Club Hingna’s Nandini Jadhav (3.03.48 sec) and Urwashi Choudhari of AAI Foundation (3.10.59 sec) who took the next two places in that order.

The two-day competition was organised jointly by Dream Planner and Bharatiya Vyayam Prasarak Mandal, Nagpur. District team will be selected for State Junior Championship which will be held in August and September.

NDAA president Gurudev Nagrale, Anil Bhore, chairman Umesh Naidu, Sabhapati; joint secretary Ramchandra Wani,, seleciton committee chairman Jitendra Ghordadeka and technical committee chairman Vibekanand Singh were present during the trials.

RESULTS

300m U-16 Boys: Harshal Joge (Om Sai Sporting Club, Umred; 37.49 sec), Yash Nikode (Track Star Athletics Club, 41.96 sec), Abhishekh Pandey (RS Mundle English School, 41.99 sec). Girls: Kashish Bhagat (Mahatma Gandhi English Medium High School, Wanadongri, 43.58 sec), Nitya Sharma (Shakti, 48.49 sec), Manswi Meshram (Regent High School, 50.92 sec).

3000m U-20 Boys: Ayush Ninawe (Track Star, 10.03.91 sec), Anurag Karwade (Right Track, Wanadongri, 10.19.94 sec), Ghanshyam Wagh (Nav-Maharashtra Krida Mandal, 10.51.24 sec). Girls: Pooja Panchbudhe (BBF, 11.31.80 sec), Gital Sonekar (Track Star, 11.45.85 sec), Bharti Borkar (Track Star 12.12.18 sec).

3000m U-18 Boys: Bhavesh Khandar (Right Track, 9.26.85 sec), Ansh Donode (Warriors Sports Club, 9.30.61 sec), Aditya Bhurse (VYKM, 10.02.44 sec). Girls: Mitali Bhoyar (Khelo India Training Centre, 11.50.40 sec), Anjali Madavi (SB City College, 11.52.52 sec), Trupti Patle (Track Star, 12.07.88 sec).

200m U-20 Girls: Jannvi Revo (LAD & Smt RP College for Women, 28.48 sec), Janhavi Zade (HTKBS, 28.82 sec).

Discus throw U-20 Girls: Renuka Moharir (RS Mundle, 13.70m).

Discus throw U-18 Boys: Prashant Rana (Future Athletic & Sports Academy, 30.65m), Piyush Madne (Cradle Sports Academy, 18.40m), Piyush Khergade (MG, Wanadongri, 13.69m).

Discus throw U-18 Girls: Ayesha Naseem Siddiqui (BKCP Sports Academy Kanhan, 26.33m), Aradhana Sonekar (HTKBS, 14.46m), Himani Patle (Bhalerao School, 14.30m).

Javelin throw U-16 Boys: Digant Bapat (RS Mundle, 37.80m), Nikunj Aggarwal (BKCP, 29.30m), Kushagrah Yadav (BKCP, 27.40m).

Triple jump U-18 Boys: Nitin Deokhande (BHS, 11.80m), Lowran Martin (Future Athletic & Sports Academy, 11.75m). Girls: Tulsi Choudhari (BHS, 8.53m). U-20 Girls: Vaishnavi Bhoyar (Prerna Junior College, 8.34m), Vaishnavi Jambule (Glowing Star, 8.18m).