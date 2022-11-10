Potnis elected MSTTA secretary unopposed

Nagpur

Secretary of Nagpur District Association Adv Ashutosh Potnis was elected unopposed as the secretary of Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association (MSTTA) in during special general body meeting of the association held at Pune on Wednesday.

The new executive committee was been elected for year 2022 to 2026. This is a very proud moment for Nagpurians as for the first time in the history of Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association (MSTTA) that a person from Nagpur has been elected unopposed for this topmost post. Adv.Potnis is working tirelessly, and selflessly for last 20 years for the betterment of table tennis of this region and is also quite successful in that. Adv. Potnis is a successful lawyer, outstanding administrator . In his regime as Secretary of NDTTA Nagpur has produced many national and international players.

New executive committee

Pravin Lunkad (President), Narendra Chavan, Ashish Bodas, Ganesh Mangrulkar and Shivaji Sarode (all Vice Presidents) Yatin Tipnis (Secretary General), Ashutosh Potnis (Secretary), Sanjay Kadu (Treasurer),Ganesh Malwe , Ashok Raut , Kuljit Singh Daroga, Subhash Desai, Shekhar Bhandari, Ajit Galvankar, Mahendra Chiplunkar and Kamlesh Mehta .