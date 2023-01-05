Prachi, Riya bag silver medals

Nagpur's Prachi Godbole and Riya Dohatre won silver in steeplechase and Nayan Sarde of Nagpur won bronze in hurdles.

Prachi Godbole of Nagpur bagged a silver medal in the women's category of 10,000 meters with second position. Ancient 38 min. This was achieved with a time of 38. 5.27 seconds. The gold medal was clinched by Resha Kevata of Satara and Sanika Rupnar of Sangli won bronze. In the men's category, Shadab Pathan of Nagpur was expected to win the medal. But suddenly Shadab quit the competition halfway through, and the hopes of a medal ended.

In women's 3000m steeplechase, Riya Dohtare of Nagpur bagged a silver medal . She clocked 11. 24. 37 min. Shraddha Hake of Solapur won the gold medal and Kavita Wad of Nashik won the bronze medal. Rohit Jha of Nagpur had to settle for the fourth position in the men's category. Rohit 11 min. Recorded a time of 48.95 seconds.

Nagpur's Nayan Sarada bagged a bronze medal in men's 110m hurdle. Nayan recorded a time of 14.89 seconds. Vilas Khodke of Kolhapur bagged the gold and Paras Patil of Pune clinched the silver.

NAgpur District Athletics Association president Gurudev Nagarle, secretary Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi, Nagesh Sahare, Shekhar Suryavanshi, Jitendra Ghordadekar, SJ Anthony, Ravindra Tong, Ramchandra VWni, Archana Kottewar and others congratulated the players.