Pradyumna, Abir enter U-19 final

In the semis, Meshram living up to his billing defeated Adhirath Madankar 21-10, 21-12 to enter the final. In the second semi final, unseeded Abir Bhattacharya shocked third seed Rishi Singh 19-21, 21-10, 21-9 .

In the men's singles event, Rohan Singh, Priyanshu Dubey, Animesh Ghate and Chunharmeet Sokhi entered the semis.In the women's category, Shreeja Wankhede, Sanvi Manapure and Yukti Shende entered the semis.

Total 63 matches were played today. The remaining matches including semis and some quarters will be played on Saturday.

Results

U-19 boys SF: Pradyumna Meshram (1) Adhirath Madankar 21-10, 21-12 ; Abir Bhattacharya bt Rishi Singh (3) 19-21, 21-10, 21-9 .

Men's singles QF: Rohan Singh bt Balkrishna Bhave 21-11, 21-9; Priyanshu Dubey bt Chaitanya Jangde 21-3. 21-7 ; Animesh Ghate bt . Prithvi Haritwal 21-12, 20-22, 21-6 ; Chunharmeet Sokhi bt Priyanshu Rambhade 21-12, 21-13 .

Women's singles QF: Shreeja Wankhede bt Radhika Changde 21-8, 21-10; Sanvi Manapure bt Priya Bhardwaj 21-8, 21-5 Yukti Shende bt Manshree Rane 21-5, 21-10 .

U-17 boys singles QF: Hridaan Singh bt Vansh Janbande 21-12, 21-17; Prithvi Haritwal bt Anuksh Khobragade 21-14, 21-12 ; Ojas Deshmukh bt Titus Ealias 21-14, 21-12 ; Mayank Mishra bt Arsh Rokade 21-23 21-13 22-20.

U-17 girls singles: Fizza Akbani (1) bt Jiya Wahane 21-4, 21-3; Harshika Sharma bt Advvaita Nair 21-9,21-13 ;

Shreeja Wankhede bt Riddhi Tidke 21-9 ,21-15 ; Yukti Shende bt Manshree Rane 21-7,21-9 .