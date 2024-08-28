Prajakta bags bronze in 10,000 m race

She clocked 37:27:34 minutes to secure the bronze medal. Uttarakhand athlete Soniya won the gold medal wheeas Pooja Yadav of Uttar Pradesh secured.

A member of the Namhya Foundation, Prajakta practices under the guidance of Gaurav Mirase. She had participated in 30th Sunmer World University Games in Italy. Apart from it, she won gold, silver and bronze medals in All India Inter-University Championship. In 2022, she won silver in Inter-State Athletics Championship.

President of Nagpur District Athletics Association Gurudeo Nagrale, secretary Dr Sharad Suryawanshi have expressed happiness over her performance and wished her best luck for the future events.