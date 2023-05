Prajakta bags silver in 10,000 m

Secretary of Nagpur District Athletics Association Dr. Sharad Suryawanshi has expressed satisfaction over the performance of the athletes. NDAA president Gurudev Nagarle, working president SJ Anthony, chairman Umesh Naidu, joint secretary Archana Kottewar, Ramchandra Wani, Nagesh Sahare, Shekhar Suryavanshi, Dr. Sanjay Chaudhary, Jitendra Ghordaddekar, Amit Thakur, Dr. Brijmohan Rawat, Gajanan Thakre have congratulated the athletes.