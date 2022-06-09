Prajakta, Shadab, Nikita selected in state team

Nagpur, June9

The Maharashtra team has been announced for the 61st National Inter-State Senior Group Athletics Championships begining on June 10 in Chennai.

Prajakta Godbole, Shadab Pathan and Nikita Raut from Nagpur will represent the Maharashtra team.

Prajakta Godbole will participate in the women's 10,000m race and Shadab Pathan will compete in the men's 5,000m and 10,000m. Nikita Raut will be participating in the women's 5,000 meter race. The men's and women's 10,000 run will be held on June 10 at 6 am and 6.40 pm. The men's and women's 5,000 meter race will be held on June 14 at 6 am, informs NDAA secretary Sharad Suryavanshi.

