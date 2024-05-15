Pranay-Nishika enter mixed doubles QF

Pranay Gadewar & Nishika Gokhe cleared 3 rounds of qualification draw and quified for main draw. In the Round of 32, Pranay Gadewar & Nishika Gokhe stunned fourth seed pair Aathish Sreenivas P. V. and Aanya Bist 21-18, 18-21, 24-22

In the pre quarterfinals, they defeated Sanrekh Chaurasia and Shruti Chavhan from Uttar Pradesh 21-16, 22-24, 21-13 and now will be playing quarterfinal against Arnav Sharma from Rajasthan and Dianka Waldia from Delhi on Thursday.

Pranay Gadewar and Nishika Gokhe were congratulated and wished luck for upcoming matched by MBA president Arun Lakhani, NDBA president Kundatai Vijaykar, vice presidents Anand Bajaj and Shriram Purohit , secretary Mangesh Kashikar, joint secretary Bhavana Agrey, treasurer Anant Apte Gurdeep Singh Arora, Bhavesh Deshmukh and Sneha Faizpurkar.

Nishika is regular player of SAI Khelo India centre and practices under the guidance of NIS coach Jayendra Dhole.