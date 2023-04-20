Prangini smashes 74 as VCA 'C' win

Batting first, Team A posted 154 from 30.3 overs with wicketkeeper-batter Tanvi Mendhe emerging as the top scorer with 26 runs. Bhumika Umraje scored 29 while Anchal Sahu added 37. For Team C, captain Ayushi Thakre and Rutuja Shimpi took two wickets each while Divya Pisar, Tanu Tiwari, Shreya Lanjewar and Reena Paul took one each.

In reply, Team C achieved the target in 34 overs losing six wickets.

Prangini slammed a fine 74 runs with the help of nine boundaries from 108 deliveries. Divya Pisar remained unbeaten on 27. For Team A, Nandini Pradhan took two wickets. In another match, Team E beat Team G by three wickets. Team G posted 191 for six from 35 overs with runs coming from the blades of Prachi Puri (70), Riddhi Naik (53) and Disha Kale (26). Rashmi Singh took three wickets for Team E.

In reply, Team E achieved the target in 32 overs losing seven wickets. Captain Bharti Fulmali top scored with 57 from 60 balls while Madhura Mandawgade scored 22. For Team G, Shagufa Syed claimed two wickets.

In another match at Vasant Nagar ground, Team B crushed Team D by six wickets. Team D managed only 63 runs from 21.3 overs as Saloni Rajput took three wickets from 4.3 overs. Rupali Share (13), Aarya Gohne (25) captain Kanchan Nagwani (10) managed to score in double digits. In reply, Team B achieved the target in 16.1 overs.

Captain Snehal Maniyar remained unbeaten on 36 while Mansi Pande scored 14. Nagwani took all the four wickets to fall. In the fourth match of the day, Team F beat Team H by 101 runs.