Pratima, Nilesh declared best powerlifters

Nagpur, May 16

Pratimea Bonde and Nilesh Hinge were declared the best powerlifters in the Bench Press Powerlifting Competition that was organised under Khaskar Krida Mahotsav at the Hindu Mulinchi Shala at Mahal.

MLA Nago Ganar, Dronacharya Award winner Vijay Munishwar, President of Vidarbha Powerlifting Association Pramod Walmandhare, Director of Aakar Institution Dr. Sachin Bogwar, Secretary of Vidarbha Olympic Association Shrikant Warankar, secretary of Vidarbha Powerlifting Association Sachin Mathne, Sudhir Abhyankar, Parag Pathak, Laxmikant Meshram, Anand Dabre, Sandeep Mohanto, Akhilesh Pandey and others were present on the occasion.

Resullts

Women: 63 kg: Alfia Sheikh (72.5 kg), Vilayakar (50 kg), Achal Meshram (47.5 kg).

Men 66 kg: Amol Awale (112.5 kg), Dhruv Chakrabarti (110 kg), Dnyaneshwar Kavale (102 kg).

74 kg: Amar Dewar (127.5 kg), Hershal Nandatkar (120 kg), Akshay Baraskar (97.5 kg).

83 kg: Navneet Khari (130 kg), Yashir Patel (120 kg), Rakesh Gurnane (117.5 kg).

93 kg: Syed Arif Ali (135 kg), Karan Choubey (115 kg), Md Sarik Md Aftab Ansari (110 kg).

105 kg: Md Danish Md Sheikh (155 kg), Vishnuavrarhan Yemi (150 kg), Devashish Jaipurkar (137.5 kg).

120 kg: Shravan Chaturvadi (182.5 kg), Silverius Sylvester (125 kg), Mahesh Sawarkar (77.5 kg).

120 kg : Sumit Burde (160 kg), Vishwajeet Barapatre (147.5 kg), Mayank Halmare (42.5 kg).