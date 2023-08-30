Priyanshu, Mugdha, Samrat, Navika excel

The players participated in 50 m running, shotput and javelin throw events. In Under-12 girls events Navika Motghare of Success Point secured 1447 points to emerge winner. Khushi Gumgaonkar and Sonam Pudke finished second and third respectively.

In the boys category, Samrat Netarao (1374) triumphed whereas Bhavesh Avtare and Arvind Mandhanana achieved second and third places respectivley.

In the Under-14 girls section, Mugdha Tiwade (1421), J Anthony and Mrudula Chandale finished second and third respectively. In the boys category, Priyanshu Parteki triumphed with 2296 points whereas Bhupendra Markade and Chandraji Gaikwad finished second and third respectively.

In all 183 students participated in the event. Chairman of NDAA Gurudeo Nagrale was the chief guest of the opening ceremony. Pro VC of RTMNU Dr Sanjay Dudhe honoured the winners in the presence of Dr Sharad Suryawanshi. Archanna Kottewar conducted the proceedings while Ramchandra Wani proposed a vote of thanks.