Prof. VG Bhide Memorial lecture on Aug 8

The 14th Prof V G Bhide Memorial Lecture will be held this year on August 8 at 3:30 pm at the Department of Applied Physics, VNIT.

These lectures are held every year on August 8 , the birth anniversary of Prof Bhide under the joint collaboration of Maharashtra Academy of Science, Nagpur Chapter, Physics Promotion and Charitable Trust, Nagpur, VNIT Nagpur and members of Bhide Family. Eminent scientists like Dr. Arun Nigvekar, Dr.Anil Kakodkar, Dr. Sulabha Kulkarni, Dr Suresh Naik, Dr. KLChopra etc.have so far delivered lectures in this lecture series. This year, a lecture will be delivered by scientist and Alliance Manager Covishield vaccine, Serum Institute of India, Pune Dr. Santosh Narwade. The topic of lecture is' Novel Strategies to combat Covid 19'