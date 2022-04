Prutha, Om bring laurels

Nagpur, April 7

Prutha Godbole of Navmaharashtra Krida Mandal won the 60 m race during Nagpur District Athletics Championship at Ishwar Deshmukh Physical Education College. Om Itkelwar of Khelo India Training Center won the 200m race and 100m hurdles and achieved double success in the Under-18 boys category.

Kaushik Chaudhary of Shankutala Sports and Ritika Sankat of Saraswati Vidyalaya won in the boys and girls' 600 meter race. Prutha completed the 60-metre race in 8.76 seconds. BKCP Kanhan's Ananya Mangar finished second with a timing of 9.22 seconds and Future Club's Dhanalakshmi Kachore finished third in 9.76 seconds.

Result: U-14 boys 600m - Kaushik Chaudhary (1:47:92), Abhinav Shende, Aditya Nageshwar. U-18 200 m: Om Itkelwar (24:37 , Praveen Kumar, Rahul Kumar. U-20 200 m: Shadab Beig (24:56) Abhishek Sakharwade, Rishikesh Londhe.

U-14 girls 600m - Ritika Sankat (1:50:68 ), Ananya Magar, Pritha Godbole. U-16 girls discus throw: Astha Rawat (14.58 m), Tanu Bhajankar, Tanvi Nimkar. U-18 girls: Javelin throw - Swati Gopale (14.58m), Ritu Yesansure, Tanushree Vaidya. U-20 girls 3000m: Bharti Borkar (12: 11.25s, Gital Sonekar, Kirti Mhaski.