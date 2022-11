Prutha, Rishabh to lead district teams

Nagpur, July 29

Prutha Godbole and Rishabh Mankar will lead Nagur district junior (U-14) boys and girls teams respectively in State Junior Athletic Championship to be organised by Osmanabad District Athletics Association at Osmanabad on August 10.

Amit Thaur will be the coach whereas Jasbir Singh will be the manager, informs NDAA secretary Dr Sharad Suryavanshi

.Teams

Boys: Rishabh Mankar , Arjun Rajurkar, Atharva Lakde, Viskant Gupta, Shreyas Vaidya, Rudra Patil, Prashik Manerav, Atul Mangam, Arin Pandit, Swastik Yadav and Samir Lonewar.

Girls: Prutha Godbole, Ananya Mangar, Suzain Sheikh, Tanisha Choudhary, Harshita Siryiya,

Lajri Futane, Samiksha Pithode, Ruchita Raut and Danlakshmi Kachore.